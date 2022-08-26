Has Halliburton (HAL) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Halliburton (HAL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Halliburton is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Halliburton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAL's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HAL has returned 39.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 36.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Halliburton is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Murphy USA (MUSA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 49.3%.

The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current year EPS has increased 27.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Halliburton belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.5% so far this year, so HAL is performing better in this area.

Murphy USA, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #4. The industry has moved +39.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Halliburton and Murphy USA as they could maintain their solid performance.





Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.