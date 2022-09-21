Has Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Gulfport Energy (GPOR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Gulfport Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gulfport Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GPOR has returned about 28.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 27.6%. As we can see, Gulfport Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Exterran (EXTN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.7%.

For Exterran, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gulfport Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.7% so far this year, so GPOR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Exterran belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +3.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Gulfport Energy and Exterran. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.