Has Guardant Health (GH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Guardant Health (GH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Guardant Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 12.38% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GH has gained about 1.15% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.32%. This means that Guardant Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GH belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 386 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.02% so far this year, meaning that GH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on GH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.