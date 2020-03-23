Has GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GSX and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is one of 189 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSX's full-year earnings has moved 19.44% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GSX has gained about 82.66% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -27.98% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, GSX is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.04% so far this year, so GSX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to GSX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.