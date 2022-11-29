Has Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Santander Mexico (BSMX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Santander Mexico is one of 885 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Santander Mexico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSMX's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BSMX has moved about 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 11.8%. This means that Santander Mexico is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.5%.

For CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Santander Mexico belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4% this year, meaning that BSMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Santander Mexico and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.