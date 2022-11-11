Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASR has gained about 15.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 15.5% on average. As we can see, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY). The stock is up 3.4% year-to-date.

In Deutsche Lufthansa AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 361.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.6% so far this year, so ASR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Deutsche Lufthansa AG falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.9%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Deutsche Lufthansa AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

