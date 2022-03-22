Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ASR has gained about 0.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -0.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is outperforming its peers so far this year.

JB Hunt (JBHT) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.7%.

The consensus estimate for JB Hunt's current year EPS has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.8% this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, JB Hunt falls under the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #24. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.7%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and JB Hunt. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

