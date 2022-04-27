Has Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAC's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PAC has gained about 8.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -10.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Pangaea Logistics (PANL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.9%.

The consensus estimate for Pangaea Logistics' current year EPS has increased 43.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.4% so far this year, meaning that PAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pangaea Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +20.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico and Pangaea Logistics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

