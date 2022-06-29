Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMAB's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, OMAB has moved about 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 16.4%. This shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Scorpio Tankers (STNG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 193.4%.

In Scorpio Tankers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13550% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.1% this year, meaning that OMAB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Scorpio Tankers, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved +23.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Scorpio Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.