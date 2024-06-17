Has Groupon (GRPN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Groupon (GRPN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Groupon is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRPN's full-year earnings has moved 103.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GRPN has gained about 15.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 11.1% on average. As we can see, Groupon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Wingstop (WING) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.4%.

Over the past three months, Wingstop's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Groupon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.1% this year, meaning that GRPN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wingstop, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #164. The industry has moved -2.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Groupon and Wingstop. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

