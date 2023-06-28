Has Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Group 1 Automotive (GPI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Group 1 Automotive is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Group 1 Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPI's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GPI has gained about 40.6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 14.1%. This means that Group 1 Automotive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Booking Holdings (BKNG). The stock is up 34% year-to-date.

In Booking Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Group 1 Automotive is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.4% so far this year, meaning that GPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved +31.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Group 1 Automotive and Booking Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

