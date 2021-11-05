Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 76.96% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GRIN has moved about 217.38% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 13.60%. This shows that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GRIN belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 64.25% this year, meaning that GRIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track GRIN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

