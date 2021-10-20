Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GRIN and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 74.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GRIN has returned 274.76% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 8.38%. This means that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, GRIN is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 69.89% so far this year, so GRIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to GRIN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

