Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 220.57% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GRIN has gained about 335.95% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 7.06%. This shows that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GRIN belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 71.79% so far this year, meaning that GRIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track GRIN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.