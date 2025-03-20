Has Griffon (GFF) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Griffon (GFF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Griffon is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 25 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Griffon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GFF has returned 0.8% so far this year. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of 0.8%. This shows that Griffon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, IAC (IAC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.

In IAC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 141.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Griffon belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.8% so far this year, so GFF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. IAC is also part of the same industry.

Griffon and IAC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Griffon Corporation (GFF)

IAC Inc. (IAC)

