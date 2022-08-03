Has Greif (GEF) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Greif (GEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Greif is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 17.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GEF has returned 16% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 16.7%. This means that Greif is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Titan International (TWI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.3%.

Over the past three months, Titan International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greif belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that GEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Titan International falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.7%.

Greif and Titan International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.