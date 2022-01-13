Has Greif (GEF) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Greif (GEF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Greif is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GEF has returned 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Greif is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Titan International (TWI) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.

For Titan International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Greif belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.3% so far this year, so GEF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Titan International falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #16. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.

Greif and Titan International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

