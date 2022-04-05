Has Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GBX has returned about 7.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -3.6%. This shows that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.1%.

For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 84.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1% so far this year, so GBX is performing better in this area.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +32.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Greenbrier Companies and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

