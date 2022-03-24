Has Gray Television (GTN) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Gray Television (GTN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gray Television is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 277 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gray Television is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTN's full-year earnings has moved 21.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GTN has moved about 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -13.2%. As we can see, Gray Television is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nintendo Co. (NTDOY). The stock is up 12.6% year-to-date.

In Nintendo Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Gray Television belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23.5% so far this year, so GTN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nintendo Co. falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gray Television and Nintendo Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

