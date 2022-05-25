Has Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Graphic Packaging (GPK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Graphic Packaging is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Graphic Packaging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPK's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GPK has moved about 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 19.1% on average. This means that Graphic Packaging is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM). The stock has returned 0.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, VERRA MOBILITY CORP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Graphic Packaging belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that GPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, VERRA MOBILITY CORP falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.4%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Graphic Packaging and VERRA MOBILITY CORP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

