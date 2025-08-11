Has Granite Construction (GVA) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Granite Construction (GVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Granite Construction is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Granite Construction is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GVA's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GVA has gained about 20.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 6.3% on average. This shows that Granite Construction is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL). The stock is up 79.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sterling Infrastructure's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Granite Construction belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.1% so far this year, so GVA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Sterling Infrastructure falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.8%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Granite Construction and Sterling Infrastructure as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

