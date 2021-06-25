Has GP Strategies (GPX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. GP Strategies (GPX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GPX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

GP Strategies is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPX's full-year earnings has moved 8.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GPX has moved about 25.21% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.33%. This means that GP Strategies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GPX belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #236 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 43.02% so far this year, so GPX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track GPX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

