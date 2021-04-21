Has GP Strategies (GPX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has GP Strategies (GPX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GP Strategies is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPX's full-year earnings has moved 23.71% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GPX has returned 34.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.20% on average. This means that GP Strategies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, GPX is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.86% so far this year, so GPX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on GPX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

