Has GormanRupp (GRC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Gorman-Rupp (GRC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gorman-Rupp is one of 181 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gorman-Rupp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRC's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GRC has moved about 57% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 13.5%. This means that Gorman-Rupp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Proto Labs (PRLB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 49.8%.

The consensus estimate for Proto Labs' current year EPS has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Gorman-Rupp belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.3% this year, meaning that GRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Proto Labs belongs to the Rubber - Plastics industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #107. The industry has moved +39.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gorman-Rupp and Proto Labs as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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