Has GoPro (GPRO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is GoPro (GPRO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GoPro is one of 261 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GoPro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRO's full-year earnings has moved 55% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GPRO has returned 3.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that GoPro is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND). The stock is up 4.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Lindblad Expeditions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 64.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GoPro belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.1% so far this year, so GPRO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Lindblad Expeditions falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.5%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on GoPro and Lindblad Expeditions as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

