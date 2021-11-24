Has Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Golden Entertainment (GDEN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Golden Entertainment is one of 273 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Golden Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDEN's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GDEN has returned 152.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -7.8%. As we can see, Golden Entertainment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Gildan Activewear (GIL) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 50.7%.

The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear's current year EPS has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Golden Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.4% so far this year, so GDEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gildan Activewear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +24.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Golden Entertainment and Gildan Activewear. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

