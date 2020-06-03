Has Gold Fields (GFI) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Gold Fields (GFI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Gold Fields is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFI's full-year earnings has moved 8.91% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GFI has returned 17.73% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 7.89% on average. This means that Gold Fields is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GFI belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.20% this year, meaning that GFI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to GFI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

