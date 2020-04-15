Has Gold Fields (GFI) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Gold Fields (GFI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gold Fields is one of 239 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFI's full-year earnings has moved 37.97% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GFI has returned 5.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -21.63% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Gold Fields is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, GFI belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.50% this year, meaning that GFI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on GFI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.