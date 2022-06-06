Has Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Golar LNG (GLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Golar LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GLNG has gained about 110.1% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -10.1%. As we can see, Golar LNG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Southwest Airlines (LUV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.3%.

In Southwest Airlines' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 101.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Golar LNG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 45.1% so far this year, so GLNG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Southwest Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #190. The industry has moved -7.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Golar LNG and Southwest Airlines as they could maintain their solid performance.

