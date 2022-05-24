Has Globalstar (GSAT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Globalstar (GSAT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Globalstar is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 664 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Globalstar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSAT's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GSAT has gained about 5.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -26.8%. This shows that Globalstar is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Jack Henry (JKHY) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.2%.

For Jack Henry, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Globalstar is a member of the Satellite and Communication industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.3% so far this year, so GSAT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Jack Henry belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved +1.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Globalstar and Jack Henry as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

