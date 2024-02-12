Has Globale Online (GLBE) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Global-e Online Ltd. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global-e Online Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLBE's full-year earnings has moved 18.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GLBE has moved about 6.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 6% on average. This shows that Global-e Online Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Wingstop (WING), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.2%.

Over the past three months, Wingstop's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global-e Online Ltd. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that GLBE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wingstop, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #174. The industry has moved +1.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Global-e Online Ltd. and Wingstop as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

