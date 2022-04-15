Has Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Global Ship Lease (GSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Global Ship Lease is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GSL has returned 8.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -7.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Global Ship Lease is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.2%.

In Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.3% so far this year, meaning that GSL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #66. The industry has moved -13.8% year to date.

Global Ship Lease and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

