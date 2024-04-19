Has Global Partners (GLP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Global Partners LP (GLP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Global Partners LP is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GLP has returned about 7.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7.4%. This shows that Global Partners LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The stock has returned 31.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum's current year EPS has increased 32% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Partners LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16% this year, meaning that GLP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Marathon Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Global Partners LP and Marathon Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

