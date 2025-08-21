Has Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Global Industrial (GIC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Global Industrial is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Global Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIC's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GIC has gained about 42.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.2% on average. As we can see, Global Industrial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF). The stock has returned 82.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Global Industrial belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10% this year, meaning that GIC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Global Industrial and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

