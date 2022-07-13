Has Glaukos (GKOS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Glaukos (GKOS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Glaukos is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1190 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Glaukos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GKOS' full-year earnings has moved 13.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GKOS has returned 9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Glaukos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Alkermes (ALKS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.1%.

The consensus estimate for Alkermes' current year EPS has increased 15.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Glaukos belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 105 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.7% so far this year, meaning that GKOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Alkermes falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 558 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Glaukos and Alkermes as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

