Has Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Gilead Sciences (GILD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gilead Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 889 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILD's full-year earnings has moved 4.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GILD has returned about 13.11% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.90%. This shows that Gilead Sciences is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GILD belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.59% this year, meaning that GILD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GILD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

