Has Gildan Activewear (GIL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Gildan Activewear (GIL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gildan Activewear is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gildan Activewear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIL's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GIL has returned 13.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.6% on average. This shows that Gildan Activewear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The RealReal (REAL). The stock is up 74.1% year-to-date.

For The RealReal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gildan Activewear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, so GIL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, The RealReal falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.4%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Gildan Activewear and The RealReal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

