Has Geron (GERN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Geron (GERN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Geron is one of 1181 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Geron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GERN's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GERN has moved about 15.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 14.6% on average. This means that Geron is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP). The stock is up 0.7% year-to-date.

For GT Biopharma, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Geron belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 550 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25% so far this year, so GERN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. GT Biopharma, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Geron and GT Biopharma, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

