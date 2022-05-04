Has Geopark (GPRK) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Geopark (GPRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Geopark is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Geopark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRK's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GPRK has returned about 41.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 27.1%. This means that Geopark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Warrior Met Coal (HCC). The stock is up 36.6% year-to-date.

For Warrior Met Coal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 81.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Geopark is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.6% so far this year, meaning that GPRK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Warrior Met Coal, however, belongs to the Coal industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #6. The industry has moved +67.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Geopark and Warrior Met Coal as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.