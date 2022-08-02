Has Genuine Parts (GPC) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Genuine Parts (GPC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Genuine Parts is one of 130 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPC's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GPC has returned about 9.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -21.1%. This means that Genuine Parts is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Harley-Davidson (HOG). The stock has returned 0.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Harley-Davidson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Genuine Parts belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that GPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Harley-Davidson, however, belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved -22.2% so far this year.

Genuine Parts and Harley-Davidson could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

