Has Genesco (GCO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Genesco (GCO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Genesco is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Genesco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCO's full-year earnings has moved 16.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GCO has returned about 105.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -8%. This means that Genesco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lithia Motors (LAD). The stock has returned 0.7% year-to-date.

For Lithia Motors, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Genesco belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.3% this year, meaning that GCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lithia Motors, however, belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +34.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Genesco and Lithia Motors as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.