Has General Motors (GM) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. General Motors (GM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GM has moved about 33.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 11%. This shows that General Motors is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.9%.

For Holley Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, General Motors belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.4% so far this year, so GM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Holley Inc. falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 51 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.9%.

General Motors and Holley Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

