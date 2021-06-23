Has General Motors (GM) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of General Motors (GM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors is one of 104 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 20.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GM has returned about 42.27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 0.30% on average. This means that General Motors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GM belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.70% so far this year, meaning that GM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on GM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

