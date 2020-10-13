Has General Mills (GIS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of General Mills (GIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

General Mills is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 1.73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 16.41% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -1.49%. This means that General Mills is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GIS belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.39% so far this year, so GIS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to GIS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

