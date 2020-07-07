Has General Mills (GIS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of General Mills (GIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GIS and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

General Mills is one of 172 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS's full-year earnings has moved 2.29% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GIS has returned about 16.11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -10.70% on a year-to-date basis. This means that General Mills is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, GIS is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.18% so far this year, so GIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to GIS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

