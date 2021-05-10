Has General Electric (GE) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. General Electric (GE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GE and the rest of the Conglomerates group's stocks.

General Electric is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 22 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE's full-year earnings has moved 5.41% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GE has gained about 23.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have gained about 16.19% on average. This shows that General Electric is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, GE is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.19% so far this year, so GE is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to GE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

