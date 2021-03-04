Has Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Generac Holdings (GNRC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Generac Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GNRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 16.47% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GNRC has returned 39.95% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 2.92%. As we can see, Generac Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, GNRC is a member of the Electronics - Power Generation industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40% so far this year, so GNRC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GNRC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

