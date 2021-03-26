Has Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Generac Holdings (GNRC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Generac Holdings is one of 625 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GNRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 18.87% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GNRC has gained about 32.37% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.03%. This means that Generac Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GNRC belongs to the Electronics - Power Generation industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.65% so far this year, so GNRC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on GNRC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.