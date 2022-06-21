Has Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Genco Shipping & Trading is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Genco Shipping & Trading is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GNK has returned about 27.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 19.3% on average. As we can see, Genco Shipping & Trading is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tsakos Energy (TNP). The stock is up 22.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tsakos Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Genco Shipping & Trading is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.5% so far this year, so GNK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Tsakos Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Genco Shipping & Trading and Tsakos Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

