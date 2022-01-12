Has Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Genco Shipping & Trading is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Genco Shipping & Trading is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GNK has returned 1.4% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.7%. As we can see, Genco Shipping & Trading is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.4%.

In ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 43.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Genco Shipping & Trading belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Genco Shipping & Trading and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

